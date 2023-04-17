PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on 15th Street and Lisenby Ave.

According to PCPD officials in a Facebook post, the suspect entered the store at 9:58 p.m. just before closing, brandishing a handgun, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot.

Police officials say the suspect is a black male, wearing all black with a face mask. No one was injured.

Residents are asked to remain safe and check their surveillance video for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-872-3100.