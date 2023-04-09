Update 10:22 p.m.: According to PCPD officials in an updated Facebook post, a black male, approximately 50 years old, wearing a flannel shirt, beanie cap, mask, and prescription glasses entered the Dollar General store on Cherry Street, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

PCPD’s K-9 unit is currently tracking the suspect and believe he has left the area.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call 850-872-3100.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

A previous version of our story is below:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is currently investigating reports of an armed robbery Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Panama City Police Department, officers are investigating an armed robbery on Cherry Street.

Officials state that a large police presence will be in the area as they continue to search for a suspect and continue their investigation.

PCPD urges residents in the area to remain in their homes.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.