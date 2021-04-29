Panama City Police and SWAT Team involved in early morning standoff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After an early morning standoff at Sun Harbor Apartments in Panama City, Police now have a man in custody for questioning.

According to police officials, officers and the SWAT Unit were called to the complex after one man reportedly had a confrontation with his neighbors and flashed a gun at them.

After they called the police, the man returned to his home and would not come back out.

Panama City Police Media Specialist, Ken Mcvay says police negotiators eventually got the suspect to come out and speak with them.

“We tried to get him to cooperate and he would not. So our crisis negotiation team came out, as well as the swat team just to make sure nothing escalated, we would rather be on the safe side. As the negotiator spoke to him, he began to cooperate and surrender without incident.” said Mcvay.

The suspect is identified as Roger Issiac Rowe.

Rowe was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Bay County Jail.