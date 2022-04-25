PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder suspect hid in a closet and hid the murder weapon in a cereal box in a failed attempt to hide from the police shortly after the killing, according to court records.

The case began Friday when 32-year-old Andre Levy went to Andrew’s Place Apartment and confronted Zaniah Taylor about her sister with whom Levy shares two children. Taylor and a man at the apartment, Jammie Lamar Murray, tried to get Levy to leave.

When he wouldn’t leave Levy and Taylor got into a physical altercation. Court records state Levy pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot Taylor three times.

He then drove away from the scene and hid the gun in a cereal box and hid in a closet at an apartment on Laurie Avenue. Panama City Police officers found Levy and the gun a short time later.

During an interview after he was arrested Levy said Taylor choked him and slammed him into a wall and that he was able to get a gun out of Taylor’s waistband and shoot him with it. However, when investigators told Levy they found the gun he admitted that he had lied about the shooting.

“He then recanted his version of events, and instead explained that he has had the gun for several weeks,” investigators wrote. He then told investigators the same sequence of events but said he brought the gun to the apartment and pulled it out of his waistband.

“The defendant stated once he pulled the firearm out, the victim let go of him,” investigators wrote. “The defendant then stated he fired multiple shots at the victim at close range. … The defendant then picked up his shoe and fled in his Honda Civic with the firearm still in his possession.”

Levy is charged with murder. He is being held without bond in the Bay County Jail.