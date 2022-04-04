PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man will spend the next 35 years in prison for child exploitation.

A federal judge sentenced 58-year-old Gregory Ralph Whitman on Thursday after he pled guilty back in December 2021.

Back in September 2020, Whitman solicited what he thought was a 14-year-old boy on a social media site.

He asked the boy to send him pornographic pictures. The “boy” turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

Whitman was already a registered sex offender from a previous conviction in Florida. If he completes his prison term, he’ll serve 10 years of probation.