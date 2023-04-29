PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man has entered a plea agreement for a vehicular homicide accident that happened in 2021.

Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a news release that Lawrence Brenton Cowart entered a plea agreement in Walton County on Thursday.

The accident happened on February 12, 2021. Records state Cowart was driving his Porsche at a high speed on U.S. Highway 98. The front of the Porsche collided with the back of a Chevrolet. Officials said the driver of the Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“During the traffic homicide investigation, it was discovered that Cowart was under the influence at the time of the crash,” FHP wrote in a news release. “Blood samples taken from Cowart during the investigation were tested by FDLE and returned positive for alcohol at .140 BAC and positive for Benzodiazepines. The investigation further revealed a speed at impact over 90 miles per hour, well above the 65-mile-per-hour zone assigned to the area where the crash occurred.”

Cowart was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. The plea agreement for vehicular homicide is a minimum mandatory of four years in state prison up to 15 years.

