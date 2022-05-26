PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was charged with sexual battery after allegedly raping a woman early Wednesday morning, according to court records.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Efford Taylor was in a car with a woman in a parking lot after a date.

Investigators said Taylor began touching and kissing the woman without her consent. She reportedly told Taylor to leave the car.

Then, reports said Taylor began forcing more unwanted sexual advances, eventually raping her.

When deputies arrived at Taylor’s apartment, he reportedly ran out of the building and into the woods away from law enforcement. He was found shortly after.

Taylor was charged with sexual battery. He was booked into the Bay County Jail Wednesday morning.