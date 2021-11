PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man has been charged with molesting a girl.

Panama City Police responded to a residence on West 15th Street where Harvey Lee Sexton, 47, was accused of sexually molesting a child under the age of 15.

Sexton was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.