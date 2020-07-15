Panama City man charged in shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — A Panama City man is accused of shooting at a car while a woman was sitting inside.

Panama City Police said they responded to a call on July 14 about shots being fired at the intersection of West 13th Street and Florida Avenue.

After questioning the victim, police determined that the suspect was Cedric Marsh, 27, and that he and the victim knew each other.

Marsh was located in the 1100 block of Massalina Avenue driving a Dodge Charger.

Marsh was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

While processing the victim’s car for evidence of the shooting, police said they found and recovered 24 grams of marijuana.

The victim of the shooting was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.