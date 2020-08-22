Panama City Man assists in arresting two fugitives on the run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday morning, Daniel Rodriguez found himself in the local 23rd Street Walmart shopping for collectibles.

As he was shopping, he stumbled across two men he thought he recognized from a social media post. Rodriguez, an Oklahoma native, often keeps up with Oklahoma news.

The post, detailed the search for an Oklahoma City couple, 28-year-old Matthew Inman and 25-year-old Robert Inman, on the run after 52 charges of child sex abuse came down against them.

“They were wearing face masks so it was really difficult to tell who they were, but I could tell from their eyes, and I just had this gut feeling,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez found it suspicious that the two men were buying a tent, given the city is expecting bad weather. That’s when he said he risked either looking like a fool, or putting people that have hurt children behind bars.

Rodriguez proceeded to follow the men out. He even had to ask a stranger for their cellphone as his own was low on battery. After contacting the police, he then began to document the ordeal on Facebook Live.

“I kept my cool, I called the cops and it was crazy,” said Rodriguez.

When Panama City Police arrived on scene, they confirmed Rodriguez’s suspicions, and arrested the men.

“You guys deserve everything that’s coming to you,” said Rodriguez, as he recorded the men being handcuffed.

And while Rodriguez said he was happy to know the men would not be able to do any more harm to small children, he still does not consider himself a hero.

“I’m just a normal guy, you know I just did the right thing, and everybody should just do the right thing,” said Rodriguez.

Both Robert and Matthew Inman were taken to the Bay County Jail as they wait to be transported back to Oklahoma City. They each have a bond set at $1 million dollars.