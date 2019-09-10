Panama City man arrested for three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident already on felony probation has been taken into custody for three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a victim under 12 years of age.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Ricardo Hay was arrested after the victim, who lived with Hay at the time, told her mother of three separate incidents that were sexual in nature occurring between February and September of this year.

Hay has been on probation since March of 2013 and was not set to end until March of 2023.