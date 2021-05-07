Panama City man arrested for child sex trafficking

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is behind bars after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrest for child sex trafficking.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation into Damarcus King, 25, before requesting FDLE take over the case due to the multiple jurisdictions involved. Deputies say the investigation revealed King took a minor from Bay County to a hotel in Gadsden County, where he had sex with her. He also allegedly uploaded a nude image of her to a website and arranged for another man to have sex with her in the hotel room for money.

King was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Detention Facility on a no-bond status pending first appearance.

