PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 22-year-old Panama City man is behind bars, facing child sex charges.

Panama City police said Adony Martinez Lopez drove to Birmingham, Ala. in March, picked up a juvenile, and brought her back to Panama City to live with him.

From March to June, authorities said they lived together as boyfriend and girlfriend and routinely engaged in sexual activity.

Investigators said they found photos of some of the activity on the girl’s cell phone, as well as other evidence in Lopez’s apartment.

They arrested Lopez on Tuesday and booked him into the Bay County Jail.