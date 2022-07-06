PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested after a young woman came forward and said he sexually abused her when she was under 12, according to court records.

Jesus Joel Moran Rivas, 25, is accused of committing the abuse while he was dating the girl’s mother in 2015 and 2016. The girl told investigators he abused her while she was at work and told her he would kill her mom if she ever told anyone what he was doing, the report states.

The girl’s mother said the girl told her she was worried about being home alone and had mood changes. The woman added that her daughter “asked her to stay home from work and hide in the closet to see what happens when she left the house.”

The victim told investigators that she was coming forward now because she was having flashbacks and “felt safe” after moving away from Rivas.

Rivas is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and attempted sexual battery of a victim under 12.