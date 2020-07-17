Panama City Beach woman allegedly defrauds $230,000 from several condominium associations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman has been arrested after allegedly being involved in theft from numerous condominiums.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to the alleged theft back in May, when $230,000 dollars was removed from one local condominium association’s bank account, and deposited into a second association’s account.

The second association began reviewing their bank records and found that money had been removed from their account since at least 2017 by their association manager, Lynn Price, 52.

Deputies say as the investigation progressed, it was discovered this fraud began in 2016 when Price was employed by another condominium management firm and had removed money belonging to that company to at least one other condominium association.

Price was taken to the Bay County Jail on one count of an ongoing scheme to defraud in excess of $50,000, a first-degree felony.