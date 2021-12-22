Panama City Beach teen charged in “porch pirate” case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said they’ve solved a string of porch pirate thefts, and the suspect is a bit of a surprise.

Wesley Charles Ehrie is charged with burglary, grand theft and several other charges.

Investigators said the Panama City Beach teen is responsible for at least one theft in the Belaire Estates neighborhood.

Apparently, the homeowner saw the theft on her Ring doorbell, followed Ehrie and an accomplice, then confronted them until police arrived.

To the police’s surprise, when they started checking Ehrie’s record, they discovered he was free on bond for an attempted murder charge.

Ehrie allegedly shot another teenager during a drug deal in Washington County. He was 16 at the time.

Lynn Haven Police said Ehrie is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, but they are hoping to keep him in custody so he does not pose a threat to anyone else.