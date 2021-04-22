Panama City Beach Police search for armed robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a local motel early Tuesday morning.

Officers say around 4:15 a.m., a white man wearing a dark hoodie, face covering, and jeans came into the lobby of the Beach Tower by the Sea Motel claiming to be armed. He did not show a weapon but did take an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the Panama City Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.