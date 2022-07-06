PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is behind bars after being charged with 34 counts of child pornography.

Panama City Beach Police said 70-year-old Robert Raymond Henning had 34 pictures of a child under the age of 18 “involved in sexual conduct.”

The pictures were found stored on his computer from May 20, according to police reports.

Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about Henning searching Bing for child pornography pictures. A search warrant was executed on June 28.

Henning was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail on Wednesday night.