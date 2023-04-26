PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man accused of arson is being held in the Bay County Jail without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Carter Adair caused between $4 and $8 million worth of damage when he burned down several buildings in the River Camp neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Even as the fire burned, neighbors pointed authorities to Adair saying that he had been responsible for vandalism in the neighborhood last week.

On April 17, Adair’s access to the River Camp neighborhood via the main gate was turned off based on “an issue” with Adair, according to a Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. While Adair’s family-owned property in the neighborhood they lived in another location, the report states.

One day after his access was turned off, Adair returned to the neighborhood and caused $1,500 worth of damage to the community center, investigators said. The affidavit states that he spray-painted a picnic table, filled a microwave with silverware and started it, moved the stove, started the fire suppression system, and threw a grill and other items in the pool.

Video surveillance showed that Adair committed that crime, the report states.

Then on Tuesday, a woman saw Adair on the property again several hours before the fire. She told investigators he would not speak to her or her husband and that she noticed him because “he was carrying a backpack with metal clanking together.”

Video surveillance of the incident shows a man who matches Adair’s description wearing dark clothes, a dark mask, and a “mint-colored towel or head wrap with white fringe.”

When they searched Adair’s home and vehicle investigators found all of those items and a shoe that matched shoe prints and video from the incident, according to Adair’s arrest report. They added that they could prove his car was in the area when the arson occurred.

Adair repeatedly told investigators that he had been home all day and did not start the fire.

During his first appearance, Adair’s defense attorney asked for a psychological evaluation of his client. Judge Shane Vann ordered Adair held without bond until that evaluation was completed. If he is determined competent to stand trial Adair will return to court for a bond hearing and further proceedings.