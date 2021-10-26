One man convicted, another to be tried for sexual battery of a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Terry Jacks, a 53-year-old man, was convicted of three counts of sexual battery of someone under the age of 12. He was also convicted, in less than 15 minutes, of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Jacks sexually berated the victim when she was just eight years old. The rape continued until she was 13 years old.

Jacks was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Another local man will be tried for the sexual battery of a child on Wednesday.

Nickolas Davison is facing capital felony punishment. He reportedly wrote a letter to the judge that he planned to fight both his defense attorney and the officer who arrested him on the day of his trial.

Davison claimed in his letter to the judge that his defense attorney is not working in his best interest.