One arrested in Edward Ross murder case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is in custody at the Bay County Jail and deputies say he is one of the suspects responsible for Edward Ross’ death.

Ross was shot and killed in his Panama City Beach home in late December of 2019.

According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Joshua Campbell, of Panama City Beach, was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder.

Through the investigation, information was received by BCSO that Campbell was bragging about ‘banging a body’ and even went as far as providing an accurate description of how Ross was clothed when the initial 911 call came in, deputies wrote.

However, this information was never released to the public.

Campbell was interviewed on February 18 and denied being involved in the alleged homicide but deputies say he did not have a good alibi for his location.

Campbell was found on Wednesday in Tallahassee and although Campbell denied being one of the shooters on December 29, he reportedly did admit to his role as being a driver for the shooters, both to and away from the scene.

Andre Bivins

He was booked into the Bay County Jail and charged with premeditated murder.

Deputies previously said there were 3-4 people involved in this case. A second person, Andre Bivins, is currently in the Leon County Jail charged with first-degree murder in Bay County. However, the sheriff’s office has not confirmed that he is connected to this case.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.