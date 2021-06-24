Okaloosa woman accused of killing boyfriend

Haley Haire, 30, of Reeves Drive in Fort Walton Beach, was charged with domestic violence-related negligent homicide in connection with the fatal shooting.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Okaloosa County woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a struggle Wednesday night, Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies said.

Haley Haire, 30, of Reeves Drive in Fort Walton Beach, was charged with domestic violence-related negligent homicide in connection with the fatal shooting, they added.

Haire told OCSO Investigators she and her boyfriend, 25-year old Jesse Hargis, were arguing and she armed herself with a gun. Investigators said the pair then struggled over the firearm and that Hargis pushed her and she shot him in the stomach around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He died later at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, deputies said.

