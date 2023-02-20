OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman in Okaloosa County is accused of purposely causing a head-on collision on Highway 98 near Hurlbert Field, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Anessia Jines, 20, was intentionally driving westbound in the eastbound lane on the highway. Witnesses told deputies Jines was traveling fast in her Nissan Sentra and purposely swerving to try and hit oncoming traffic.

Jines is accused of hitting a 71-year-old woman. Deputies said the woman was significantly injured but the injuries were not life-threatening.

An off-duty deputy attempted to detain Jines while she attempted to walk away. Jines allegedly told the deputy she “didn’t care” that she could have killed someone and that it was “their bad.”

Jines was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.