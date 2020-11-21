Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Crestview man after he was shot at a home in the southwest end of the county.

The OCSO received a 911 call on Friday around 1:44 in the afternoon from a screaming woman at a home in Florisa.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 35 year old Deshaun Frazier inside a pool of his blood. Now officials will be conducting an autopsy for Frazier on Sunday.

Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed any unusual activity near Marima Street in Florosa around that time is urged to contact the Sheriffs Office or Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.