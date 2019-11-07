Okaloosa County man found guilty of human sex trafficking of a child

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Okaloosa County man is facing up to life in the Department of Corrections after being found guilty of human sex trafficking of a child.

During his trial, evidence showed Anthony Miles placed advertisements online that featured sexually explicit photos of a minor and offered services for a fee. Evidence also revealed Miles recruited the victim, provided addictive drugs to the child, arranged for hotel rooms and then would set up appointments with the people seeking sexual favors.

Witnesses said Miles would be nearby when the victim was with people to make sure she didn’t leave and that money was collected. He then took all of the money and there were threats of violence if the victim did not comply with Miles’ demands.

Two other people have been charged in the case and are awaiting trial.

