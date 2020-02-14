Officials offer $7,000 reward for information on homicide case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — During a joint press conference on Friday morning with Panama City Police and Panama City Beach Police, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced a new reward in return for information regarding a late 2019 murder.

A $7,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Edward Kenneth Ross.

Ross was shot multiple times in his residence on Sunset Drive in Panama City Beach on December 29, 2019.

According to witnesses, three black males knocked on the door of Ross’s home. When the door was answered, they asked for Ross and were told he was unavailable, and the door was shut.

Deputies say the three males then pushed open the door, entered the home, and shot Ross several times.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Program donated $5,000 to the $1,000 that Crime Stoppers had pledged. The U.S. Marshals has also donated $1,000.

Anyone with information on the murder of Edward Kenneth Ross is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.