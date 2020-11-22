Officials investigating shooting in Graceville

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials with the Graceville Police Department have confirmed that one man is dead in the parking lot of a Hardee’s in Graceville. According to Chief Jason Barely with the Graceville Police Department, their officers were called out to the restaurant at 5:30 pm. The deceased person is an African-American male who has a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials tell News 13 that they are looking for two African-American male suspects in connection to this shooting. They could possibly be traveling in a white SUV.

They are not releasing any additional details at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

COVID vaccine discussion

Local leaders respond to COVID-19 rise

Erase the Debt

Boat wreck

Nursing home celebrates Thanksgiving differently due to pandemic

First responders describe SkyWheel rescue

More Local News

Don't Miss