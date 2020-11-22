Officials investigating shooting in Graceville

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials with the Graceville Police Department have confirmed that one man is dead in the parking lot of a Hardee’s in Graceville. According to Chief Jason Barely with the Graceville Police Department, their officers were called out to the restaurant at 5:30 pm. The deceased person is an African-American male who has a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials tell News 13 that they are looking for two African-American male suspects in connection to this shooting. They could possibly be traveling in a white SUV.

They are not releasing any additional details at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation.