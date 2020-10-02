Officials continue investigating the shooting in Marianna that left one woman dead

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a gruesome scene in Jackson County after sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a car overnight.

Friday the investigation continues as deputies work to determine the owner of the vehicle and what time it arrived at the hotel where the body was found.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a possible shooting at the Fairfield Inn off I-10 and Highway 71 just after 11 o’clock after receiving a call from someone at the hotel.

“They indicated that they heard what sounded like a gunshot and appeared that someone might be injured inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Jackson County Sheriff, Lou Roberts.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a woman in her 30’s, who appeared to be dead from a fatal gunshot wound. She was found on the passenger side of a brown truck with the door open.

Officials haven’t said who owned that vehicle and are trying to determine when the car got there.

“That’s what we’re trying to determine now if there were other people inside of the vehicle if there were, did they get out, did they leave, or did someone pick them up,” said Sheriff Roberts.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office are all working together to investigate.

Officials believe drugs could have potentially played a role in this homicide.

“At this point, we are trying to do a background on this individual we think is our victim. To determine where they’ve been and who they are associating with and those types of things so we can determine some sort of direction to go with this investigation,” said Sheriff Roberts.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward, no matter how small.

“If the public knows anything or has seen anything we certainly would appreciate any information they can give us. They can call their local law enforcement or crime stoppers in Jackson County,” said Sheriff Roberts.