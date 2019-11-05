Niceville man sentenced to federal prison in child porn case

(WMBB) — A government contractor will serve 70 months in federal prison for receiving child pornography and attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.

58-year-old Thomas Turner of Niceville was sentenced last week in federal court.

Investigators say Turner sent multiple images of pornography to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. As the investigation continued, it was revealed that Turner was a government contractor employee and was using a computer on Hurlburt Field to communicate with minors.

Authorities seized over 100 images of child pornography after federal search warrants were issued for Turner’s personal and work computers.