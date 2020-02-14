New street crimes unit makes 138 arrests in three weeks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 100 criminals are off the streets thanks to joint efforts of three of Bay County’s largest law enforcement agencies.

On Friday, the Panama City Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the results of a joint effort to confront crime in Bay County following several recent home invasions and other violent crimes. The three agencies joined forces to form the Street Crimes Unit in early January 2020.

The special Street Crimes Unit consisted of officers from each agency and patrolled Bay County during the overnight hours.

“I am so proud of the hard work by the Street Crimes Unit to keep Bay County safe,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, “We will continue our efforts. The great working relationships we have between law enforcement agencies in Bay County are our most effective weapons in fighting crime.”

During a three-week period, the multi-agency Street Crimes Unit was responsible for 138 arrests and 270 total charges.

Panama City Police Chief Ervin said, “I would like to commend all of the members of the combined agency Street Crimes Unit for their dedication in keeping the citizens of Bay County safe. I appreciate, as always, the coordination and willingness of our Bay County law enforcement agencies to work together to provide the best level of services to our community. We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to fight crime and make our community one of the safest for our citizens and visitors to live, work and enjoy their pursuits.”

Confiscated during the three-week period were two handguns, a Sig Sauer P938 9mm handgun with (7) rounds of 9mm ammo and a black Glock 19 9mm handgun with (14) rounds of 9mm ammo, and $9, 534.25 in U.S. Currency, including a $100 counterfeit bill.

“Great job done by the members of the Street Crimes Unit,” said Panama City Beach Police Department Chief Drew Whitman, “When agencies work together, we increase our ability to keep the people that live, work, and visit our county safe. I look forward to strengthening this partnership for the people of Bay County.”

The total amount of illegal narcotics seized were Methamphetamine 685 Grams, Marijuana: 212.8 Grams, Cocaine HCL: 56.7 Grams, Crack Cocaine: 9.2 Grams, MDMA (Ecstasy): 95 Pills, Heroin: 0.6 Grams, Fentanyl: 0.1 Grams, Cyclobenzaprine (Flexeril): 6 Pills, Oxycodone: 1 Pill, Xanax: 1/2 Pill, Clonazepam: 11 Pills, Percocet: 4 Pills, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Sublingual): 1/2 Pill, Buprenorphine: 1 1/2 Pills, 2 Buprenorphine patches, and a syringe with reddish liquid (will be sent off to FDLE for testing): 3.1 Grams.