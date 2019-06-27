New Information: Meth found inside a vehicle after multiple arrests

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — In new information, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office says methamphetamine was found inside of a vehicle involved in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

According to deputies, the sheriff’s office was attempting a traffic stop on Back Beach Road when the vehicle fled the scene and headed towards the Hathaway Bridge. The pursuit was called off after a short time.

BCSO investigators later went over the Bridge and saw a car accident near the No Name Bar, and recognized one of the vehicles involved as the one that had fled the traffic stop. Witnesses told them that two back males had fled the accident in the direction of the Sun Harbor condominiums

The driver of the vehicle, Jerome Watts, Jr., was located in the condo parking lot and arrested. He has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding.

Police found the passenger of the vehicle, 29-year-old Garrison Warrender, hiding inside a man’s condo. Police say Warrender had taken the man’s phone and hidden inside. Warrender was also arrested and has been charged with burglary and grand theft.

BCSO said they conducted a search of that vehicle and a blue bag was found in the back seat. Deputies say the bag contained clear pill capsules with white powder inside of them.

After testing the powder, deputies say it tested positive for fentanyl/methamphetamine.

Deputies say they also found a vape cartridge that had a brownish colored oil, which tested positive for THC.

A partially smoked marijuana cigarette was also found, according to BCSO.

Warrender is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl more than 4 grams, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC oil, possession of marijuana larger than 20 grams and narcotic equipment, possession and or use.