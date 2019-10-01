New Information: 17-year-old murder suspect waived to adult court

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 17-year-old involved in a deadly shooting will now be tried as an adult.

Back on September 2, Kyle Crow shot and killed Larry Thomas Hill III, 18, behind the Wendy’s located on Thomas Drive and Joan Avenue in Panama City Beach, police wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Kyle Crow

This week, Crow’s case was waived to adult court

In the midst of a drug deal, police say Crow attempted to rob Hill at gunpoint.

After pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and trying to hit Hill, the two got into a fight. Crow shot the victim once.

After the shooting, the police report says Crow paid a cab driver to take him and the co-defendant Tristen Mixon, 15, to Dothan, Alabama.

The cab driver was able to provide a phone number and address for Crow.

Through investigation, Crow and Mixon were arrested for the murder.

During interviews, Mixon admitted to police that Crow planned to rob someone in order to get cash.

Mixon also told police Crow buried the pistol, knowing it was evidence.

Police were able to recover the firearm.

Mixon is charged with accessory to murder.

Crow is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, attempt to commit robbery with a firearm and destruction of/tampering with physical evidence.

He is now waiting for a date for his first appearance in front of a judge.