MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s office confirms a nine-year-old has been charged with assault in connection with a four-year-old boy’s death.

Mobile police responded to a home off Jacob Drive around 8:00 Thursday morning for a medical emergency. They found the four-year-old boy unresponsive. Mobile Fire-Rescue also responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

53-year-old Yolanda Coale was arrested Thursday, charged with aggravated child abuse.

The DA’s office confirms Coale was the boy’s aunt, she was also the child’s caregiver.

According to court documents, the 9-year-old girl is accused of beating her brother, the 4-year-old, with a broomstick. Court documents also say there were past injuries on the child who died, that were unexplained and appeared to indicate long-term abuse.

Court documents also say there is a history of abuse at the home.

An autopsy will determine the child’s cause of death.

Coale’s bond was set at $150,000, she remains in jail Monday afternoon. She is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment.