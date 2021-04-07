Navy Command Senior Chief charged with sex battery on a child

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Command Senior Chief serving at Naval Support Activity Panama City is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Dwayne M. Gordon

Dwayne M. Gordon, 40, was arrested this week after the girl told investigators he molested her multiple times at a Lynn Haven home. According to an arrest affidavit, Gordon encouraged the teenager to sleep in his bed and then raped and molested her.

Gordon is charged with sexual battery by a custodian or parent on a victim between 12 to 18 years old. The investigation was conducted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigation Services at Naval Support Activity Panama City.

“We are aware of the arrest, but we are currently investigating,” said Re-essa Buckels, Public Affairs Officer with Naval Support Activity Panama City. Buckels added that inquires about the investigation or other information about the case should go through the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Navy Gordon is from Kingston, Jamaica, enlisted in the Navy in 1998 and has served tours at Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command; Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center, Camp Lemonier, Djibouti, Africa; Provincial Reconstruction Team Paktika, Afghanistan; Naval Communications Area Master Station Atlantic Detachment Rota; USS Antietam (CG 54); USS John S. McCain (DDG 56); United States Southern Command; and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20).