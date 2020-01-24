Murder suspect appears in court; enters plea of not guilty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The family 20-year-old Justin Reyes sat inside a Bay County courtroom Friday morning and waited.

They held his photograph and watched the man accused of killing him appear before a local judge.

Jonathan Lozada, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Reyes in December inside a music studio located inside a Panama City home.

Lozada entered a plea of not guilty.

He is currently charged with second-degree murder and burglary of a dwelling.

A person charged with accessory to murder in the case, Bryce Cowan also appeared in court for a hearing. He will be back in court in February.

Lozada is scheduled to appear again in March.