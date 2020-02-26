Murder suspect also charged in Panama City home invasion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspect in the murder of Edward Ross is also reportedly involved in an armed home invasion robbery.

The incident happening just eight days before the deadly shooting in Panama City Beach.

Edward Ross was killed inside his home on December 29, 2019. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and currently has arrested four out of five of their suspects.

One of the suspects in the BCSO case is identified as 30-year-old Andre Bivins.

Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin says Bivins is also a suspect in a case his office is investigating.

Officers say on December 21, Bivins and another male identified as ‘Troublefield’ kicked in the front door of a home on Cactus Avenue and immediately started shooting rounds from a .40 caliber handgun.

Bivins reportedly searched the home for things to steal while Troublefield held the victim at gunpoint.

Clara Lamson

The entire incident was set up by a mutual friend of the victim and suspects, Clara Lamson, 24, police say.

The police report says Lamson ‘scouted’ out the home and made an abrupt exit before the alleged home invasion.

While he is not mentioned in the current arrest report, Chief Scott Ervin says fellow murder suspect, Jorge Perez, 20, is also connected to this case.

Bivins is charged with armed home invasion robbery and appeared in court Tuesday morning for the charge.

Lamson and Bivins are in custody but Perez is still being looked for.

Jorge Perez

Lamson is charged with principal to armed home invasion robbery.

Anyone with any information on the case or the location of Perez, call the police.

No one was injured in this incident.