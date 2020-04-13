Multiple arrested in two home invasion robberies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five people have been arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in connection to home invasion robberies in Callaway.

The cases date back to July 29, 2019 when deputies responded to a home in the city in which the home owners 60-year-old mother came to check on her son’s home while he was out of town.

When she entered the home, the woman saw two black males burglarizing it with firearms, deputies wrote.

Once they saw the woman, one of the men busted out a window in the bathroom using a rifle, and jumped out of it, cutting himself. The second man charged at the victim and hit her in the face with the handgun he carried. Both men then left the scene.

Roderick Flonory

Investigators say there was blood left at the scene and that sample was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for evidence. The sample came back as a match to Roderick Flonory, 21, of Panama City.

A warrant was issued for Roderick Flonory for Armed Burglary with A Battery. On January 10, 2020, Roderick was located and taken into custody in Escambia County, Florida.

Isiah Graddy

Further investigation into the case leads to the arrest of Isiah Graddy, 21, of Panama City, on January 16, 2020, for Armed Burglary with A Battery.

During an interview, Graddy admitted to being the second man in the house, the one who charged at and hit the victim.

In another instance, three armed black males with covered faces kicked in the door of a Callaway home on October 24, 2019.

Once inside, the three suspects approached the home owner.

While one of them held the victim on the ground at gunpoint and made threats to kill her if she moved, the other two suspects went to the back of the home and burglarized it, deputies wrote.

The three suspects then left the scene.

During a five-month investigation into the home invasion robbery in October, 2019, numerous interviews inside and out of Bay County were conducted, and many search warrants and court orders were obtained.

Deputies say it became apparent the two incidents-the home invasion robbery in July of 2019 and the one in October of 2019-were connected.

Shaikenya Williams

The first to be arrested and charged in connection to the second home invasion robbery was Shaikenya Williams, 22, of Panama City.

She was arrested in November of 2019, on a charge of Principal to Home Invasion Robbery after it was learned she obtained the victim’s address just prior to the robbery and gave it to one of the other suspects.

Flonory was then arrested once again on April 10 and charged with home invasion robbery.

The next day Daon Gipson, 25, of Panama City Florida, was charged with Home Invasion Robbery in the same case.

Daon Gipson

A fourth suspect in the second Home Invasion was Carlton Bell, Jr., 22, of Tallahassee, Florida.

Carlton is currently in custody for another Home Invasion Robbery which occurred in Gadsden County Florida.

A warrant has been issued for Bell for the second Home Invasion Robbery. He will be extradited to Bay County after the charges in Gadsden County are completed.