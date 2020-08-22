Multi-Agency Drug Task Force arrests Crestview methamphetamine dealer

Zachary Chase, 25, ignored announcements and commands from deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force to open the door, according to a news release. He was found in a back bedroom pretending to be asleep and had to be removed from his bed.

Chase had glass smoking pipes and methamphetamine on him and admitted to being a local seller of methamphetamine. Scales, plastic baggies, pills, and more were found in the home.

Chase is charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church, resisting arrest without violence, felony violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.