Multi-Agency Drug Task Force arrests Crestview methamphetamine dealer

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday for the possession and sale of methamphetamine.
Zachary Chase, 25, ignored announcements and commands from deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force to open the door, according to a news release. He was found in a back bedroom pretending to be asleep and had to be removed from his bed.
Chase had glass smoking pipes and methamphetamine on him and admitted to being a local seller of methamphetamine. Scales, plastic baggies, pills, and more were found in the home.
Chase is charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church, resisting arrest without violence, felony violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Drug dealers need to be aware, ” Sheriff Larry Ashley said in the release. “This vital partnership between the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Crestview Police Department and Fort Walton Beach Police Department to erode and end their operations in our county is going to continue.”
“Lives and public safety are threatened by their drug peddling,” he said. “Our commitment to clean up our neighborhoods is not going away.”
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for tips and encourages anyone with any information to call it into 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.”