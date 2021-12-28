Mother arrested, charged with murder in death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The mother of a slain 5-year-old Columbus girl has been charged in connection with her daughter’s death, according to Russell County Jail intake records.

Kristy Siple, who also goes by Kristy Hoskins, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 28, and charged with felony murder in the death of Kamarie Holland.

Jeremy Williams, 33, was arrested two weeks ago and charged with capital murder in Holland’s death. Williams faces the death penalty if convicted.

Circuit Court Judge David Johnson issued a gag order in Williams’ case because of the initial media coverage. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor’s agency is leading the investigation. The sheriff is limited in what he can say about the case due to the court’s gag order. It applies to law enforcement, attorneys and potential witnesses in the case.

Siple reported her daughter missing to Columbus Police on the morning of Dec. 13. The little girl’s body was found later that day in a vacant home on 15th Avenue in Phenix City. Williams had once lived in that house, which is next to West End Cemetery.

In a news conference before the gag order was issued, Taylor said the mother and Williams had a prior relationship, but he did not describe the nature of that relationship. Taylor also said the girl had been sexually assaulted, but Williams was not initially charged with a sex crime.

Sheriff Taylor will hold a press conference at 10 A.M on Wednesday, Dec. 29 with more updates in the case.