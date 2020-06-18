Mom of murdered teen reacts to crime scene demolition

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been nearly 12 years since a 13-year-old girl was murdered at the Value Lodge Hotel. What once was the scene of the crime, will soon be a pile of bricks.

The search for Melinda Hinson, began on the evening of July 8, 2008, when her mother reported her missing from the Value Lodge Hotel. Two days after the teen disappeared, her body was discovered by cleaning staff in a vacant room.

In a shocking turn of events, her killer, Matthew Caylor, confessed to the murder while already behind bars for a home invasion in the evening when her body was discovered.

On October 29, 2009, Caylor was convicted of first-degree murder, sexual battery, and aggravated child abuse. He currently sits on death row.

Hinson’s mother, Rhonda McNallin said the demolition brings on mixed emotions, but in the end, she is glad to see it go.

“I wish it was burnt to the ground a long time ago,” McNallin said. “But it’s kind of sad in a way because that’s the last place she was on Earth breathing.”

McNallin said her daughter would be 25-years-old today and even though so much time has passed, her emotions are still very raw.

“It was just like yesterday,” McNallin said. “I talk about her every day.”

Mike Nichols, city commissioner, said the building was damaged by Hurricane Michael and is being torn down after sitting vacant for so long.

“We identified, in the city of Panama City, the properties that were damaged or destroyed and we reached out to the property owners and asked them what their plans are,” Nichols said. “On this particular property, on the code enforcement hearing, they approved the demolition of that particular building.”

Nichols said the building was being vandalized by graffiti and trash dumping.

“It was just an eyesore for the community,” Nichols said. “I think in the early days, people were squatting in it.”

Nichols said, as of now, the property owner still owns the building. He said the cost of the demo will is onto the owner’s property tax bill.

“If they don’t pay it then that moves forward for the next three years and then if it’s not paid for, it goes in front of the courthouse,” Nichols said.