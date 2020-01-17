LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of trying to kill officer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is awaiting trial after authorities say he attempted to shoot an officer.

Back in December of 2017, two Springfield Police Officers attempted to pull over Terrance Britton for a suspected DUI.

Officers say Britton fled from the officers and pulled out a 9mm pistol.

The report says Britton pointed the pistol at Officer J. Klingensmith and Officer J. Shoemaker.

Officers fired their weapons in self-defense towards Britton who then attempted to run away, officers wrote.

Britton was later tackled but during the struggle, the report says Britton was able to maneuver his weapon under the protective vest of Klingensmith.

Officers say Britton wasn’t able to fire the gun because the chamber was empty.

Britton was taken into custody and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

He appeared in court on Friday morning for a pre-trial hearing. His attorneys motioned to have a competency hearing and it was granted.

Britton was previously evaluated back in 2019 and it was ruled then, he was fit to stand trial.

Britton is set to appear in court again next month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

66,000 missing boxes of cookies leave central Texas Girl Scouts scrambling to fill orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "66,000 missing boxes of cookies leave central Texas Girl Scouts scrambling to fill orders"

Glory Shine Farm to host Open Farm Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glory Shine Farm to host Open Farm Day"

Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class"

Franklin County sheriff elected president of FDSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin County sheriff elected president of FDSA"

TPO OPEN HOUSE

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPO OPEN HOUSE"

Marianna and Jackson County Schools receiving $1 million

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marianna and Jackson County Schools receiving $1 million"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.