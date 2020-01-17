Mental health evaluation ordered for man accused of trying to kill officer

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is awaiting trial after authorities say he attempted to shoot an officer.

Back in December of 2017, two Springfield Police Officers attempted to pull over Terrance Britton for a suspected DUI.

Officers say Britton fled from the officers and pulled out a 9mm pistol.

The report says Britton pointed the pistol at Officer J. Klingensmith and Officer J. Shoemaker.

Officers fired their weapons in self-defense towards Britton who then attempted to run away, officers wrote.

Britton was later tackled but during the struggle, the report says Britton was able to maneuver his weapon under the protective vest of Klingensmith.

Officers say Britton wasn’t able to fire the gun because the chamber was empty.

Britton was taken into custody and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

He appeared in court on Friday morning for a pre-trial hearing. His attorneys motioned to have a competency hearing and it was granted.

Britton was previously evaluated back in 2019 and it was ruled then, he was fit to stand trial.

Britton is set to appear in court again next month.