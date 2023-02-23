Port St. Joe, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury took just four minutes to convict a Marianna woman, who failed to show up for her trial, of smuggling meth into jail.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Vicki Trickey, 62, was found guilty Tuesday of introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

Circuit Court Judge Devin Collier set a sentencing date for March 16. She faces up to 5 years in prison.

Collier also issued a hold-without-bond pickup order for Trickey for failure to appear for her trial.

The evidence showed the defendant was searched at the jail for contraband and was found in possession of a medicine bottle containing two small baggies with methamphetamine, prosecutors wrote in a news release.