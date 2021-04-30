Marianna Police open investigation after liquor store robbery

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police are investigating after a robbery Thursday night. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie Liquor Store in Marianna.

Officers say a white man wearing a camouflage mask, gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, entered the store acting as if he was shopping. After all customers exited the store, the suspect approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The suspect then threatened use of force towards the cashier if he didn’t comply with his demands.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or you can remain anonymous by calling Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.