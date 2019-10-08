Marianna Police make arrest in armed robbery case

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery occurring on October 5th.

Police say they were able to name Emerald Meredith as a suspect in the Saturday holdup of a Chevron station.

Investigators say they were able to determine Meredith’s location and during questioning she confessed to committing the robbery.

Meredith was arrested at the Marianna Police Department and charged with robbery with a weapon, grand theft, and petit theft.

She is in the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting first appearance.