Marianna Police investigating bar burglary

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police are investigating a Monday morning burglary at Friendly Corner Sports Bar.

When police arrived at the Bar located on St. Andrews St., they found a broken window and several items missing, including liquor bottles, cans and bottles of alcohol and a music turn table.

Officers found subjects at the Mclane Community Center who then left the area when they saw law enforcement. Police found liquor bottles, alcohol bottles and cans in that area, and many were still cold to the touch. A back pack containing several items believed to be stolen from the bar was also located.

The investigation is ongoing.