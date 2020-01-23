Marianna Police Department searching for three individuals

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Marianna Police Department is searching for three individuals with active warrants.

Calvin Henry Peterson (Courtesy: Marianna Police Department)

Calvin Henry Peterson is wanted on a warrant of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Michael Dentavious James (Courtesy: Marianna Police Department)

Michael Dentavious James is also wanted on a warrant of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Donald Reed Sparks Jr. (Courtesy: Marianna Police Department)

Donald Reed Sparks Jr. is wanted on a warrant of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), resisting an officer without violence, and no valid driver’s license.

Deputies say Peterson, James, and Sparks are to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of these individuals, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

