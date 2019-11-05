Marianna murder suspect found dead in cell

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man previously accused of stabbing his wife to death was found dead early Monday morning.

According to Marianna Police Chief, Hayes Baggett, 69-year-old Michael Dodgion took his own life.

Michael Dodgion

“At this time, there’s no foul play suspected. The deceased was in a cell by himself obviously and his body was turned over to the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office,” Baggett said.

The method Dodgion used to commit suicide has not been released at this time.

“The next of kin is notified. He has some children, I think, still in the area. He has some older children I think from a previous marriage probably in the northern part of the country,” Baggett said.

Dodgion and the victim, Liliya Dodgion had three children together. All three of them reportedly witnessed the deadly act.

The alleged murder took place on August 4, exactly three months before the suicide.

On that day, authorities say Dodgion rammed his truck into the front door of the home on Reddoch Road in order to enter the home. The victim and all three children were inside during the reported incident.

Dodgion was previously court-ordered to stay away from his youngest son and the house from an on-going child abuse charge.

Police say once they entered the home, Dodgion was seen with multiple weapons in hand. They say Dodgion was ordered to put them down but instead, Dodgion reportedly waived them around, acting as if he was going to throw them at officers. Dodgion also reportedly yelled ‘shoot me, shoot me.’

Dodgion had been in custody since that day.

Chief Baggett says there haven’t been any other reports that Dodgion attempted to hurt himself or others.

“According to the jail, he was not on the suicide watch. They did the normal checks and that’s when he was discovered. We looked at all the videos and so forth, nothing suspicious there,” Baggett said.

Dodgion was scheduled to be in court Monday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

He was charged with child abuse and second- degree murder.

State prosecutors say they were aiming for the death penalty in this case.

The body has been turned over to the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation continues.