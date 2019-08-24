Marianna murder suspect appears in court for bond hearing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was arrested for reportedly killing his wife on August 4.

68-year-old Michael Dodgion reportedly rammed his car into a home on Reddoch Road where his wife and three children were living. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say Dodgion went into the home and stabbed the woman to death.

Once deputies got into the home, they say they found Dodgion standing over the victim with multiple weapons and told him to put them down.

“Then he taunted officers by waving the shorter knife in a manner as if he was going to throw it at them. Then basically after that told them, ‘shoot me. shoot me,” said Investigator Jeff Snell.

During Dodgion’s first appearance on Friday, August 9 and was given a $500,000 bond.

On Friday, Assistant State Attorney Bob Sombathy motioned Dodgion to be held without bond until a jury trial.

Prior to the alleged stabbing, Dodgion was court-ordered to stay away from his youngest son and also away from the home for a previous child abuse charge.

Sombathy said, “Mrs. Dodgion did everything she could in the judicial system to protect her family and they were worthless pieces of paper to the defendant.”

Dodgion’s attorney argued, he already is held without bond on the prior charge.

“Dodgion is held with no bond until the resolution of that case so he is in here without bond essentially on that prior pending case,” said Derek Blount, Dodgion’s attorney.

Judge James Goodman approved the state’s motion.

Dodgion is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.