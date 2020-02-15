Marianna men arrested for stealing phone wire

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Marianna men were arrested Thursday after authorities say they stole copper telephone wire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say Eddie Earnest, 51, and Encarnacion Burch, 39, stole copper telephone communication wire strung between telephone poles. That theft caused phone outages for customers in Jackson, Holmes and Walton counties.

Investigators say the two men removed the copper from the wire and sold it. Known damage is around $5,000, but FDLE says that number is expected to increase.

If you have information on this case or believe you were a victim, you can contact FDLE at (850) 595-2100. 

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Marianna Police Department also assisted with this case.

