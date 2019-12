JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of two charges in a 2018 robbery.

A circuit court judge also declared Rodney Moultry a prison releasee reoffender.

Authorities say Moultry went to the home of a disabled family member on December 28, 2018 and demanded money and a television while pointing a firearm at the victim. They say he also shoved the victim to the ground and took his phone so he could not call law enforcement.